Nov. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Moong prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,185 320-421 325-465
Wheat Tukda 01,180 321-540 320-528
Jowar White 070 280-445 282-430
Bajra 0,045 283-310 260-305
PULSES
Gram 0,205 405-0,625 440-0,700
Udid 1,100 0,521-0,850 0,705-0,895
Moong 0,058 0,985-1,066 0,922-1,080
Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810
Maize 035 239-300 235-300
Vaal Deshi 030 0,788-0,865 0,615-0,835
Choli 0,025 1,150-1,412 1,150-1,400
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,350-5,400 5,450-5,500
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500