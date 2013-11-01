Nov. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Moong prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,185 320-421 325-465 Wheat Tukda 01,180 321-540 320-528 Jowar White 070 280-445 282-430 Bajra 0,045 283-310 260-305 PULSES Gram 0,205 405-0,625 440-0,700 Udid 1,100 0,521-0,850 0,705-0,895 Moong 0,058 0,985-1,066 0,922-1,080 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 035 239-300 235-300 Vaal Deshi 030 0,788-0,865 0,615-0,835 Choli 0,025 1,150-1,412 1,150-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500