Nov. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Moong prices dropped due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 320-421 Wheat Tukda 00,365 320-485 321-540 Jowar White 070 280-435 280-445 Bajra 0,025 255-301 283-310 PULSES Gram 0,200 380-0,650 405-0,625 Udid 0,100 0,699-0,851 0,521-0,850 Moong 0,140 0,795-1,045 0,985-1,066 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 020 235-295 239-300 Vaal Deshi 020 0,451-0,840 0,788-0,865 Choli 0,020 1,250-1,425 1,150-1,412 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500