Nov. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,880 320-427 320-421 Wheat Tukda 00,880 321-550 320-485 Jowar White 075 280-460 280-435 Bajra 0,050 245-318 255-301 PULSES Gram 0,150 410-0,681 380-0,650 Udid 0,182 0,745-0,825 0,699-0,851 Moong 0,105 0,991-1,131 0,795-1,045 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 010 230-270 235-295 Vaal Deshi 020 0,450-0,835 0,451-0,840 Choli 0,010 1,050-1,375 1,250-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,520-1,530 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500