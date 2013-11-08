MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Nov. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,880 320-427 320-421 Wheat Tukda 00,880 321-550 320-485 Jowar White 075 280-460 280-435 Bajra 0,050 245-318 255-301 PULSES Gram 0,150 410-0,681 380-0,650 Udid 0,182 0,745-0,825 0,699-0,851 Moong 0,105 0,991-1,131 0,795-1,045 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 010 230-270 235-295 Vaal Deshi 020 0,450-0,835 0,451-0,840 Choli 0,010 1,050-1,375 1,250-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,520-1,530 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA