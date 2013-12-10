Dec. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices dropped as stockists off-load old stocks on expectationns that
new crop arrivals will start in a next few days.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,610 328-402 340-401
Wheat Tukda 00,690 321-525 440-501
Jowar White 220 310-418 305-415
Bajra 0,065 215-315 206-310
PULSES
Gram 0,300 385-0,580 360-0,565
Udid 0,207 0,604-0,861 0,605-0,850
Moong 0,195 0,980-1,215 0,885-1,242
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 040 265-310 257-316
Vaal Deshi 055 0,750-0,990 0,720-0,985
Choli 0,040 0,975-1,350 0,985-1,475
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950