Dec. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Moong and Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Rice prices improved due to bullish advices from producing centers. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,490 330-407 328-402 Wheat Tukda 00,560 326-513 321-525 Jowar White 215 315-415 310-418 Bajra 0,070 220-317 215-315 PULSES Gram 0,330 350-0,556 385-0,580 Udid 0,250 0,650-0,876 0,604-0,861 Moong 0,200 0,980-1,221 0,980-1,215 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 050 263-310 265-310 Vaal Deshi 060 0,750-0,910 0,750-0,990 Choli 0,045 0,980-1,455 0,975-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,300-5,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,750 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 10,200-10,300 9,850-9,950