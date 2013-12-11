Dec. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Moong and Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Rice prices improved due to bullish advices from producing centers.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,490 330-407 328-402
Wheat Tukda 00,560 326-513 321-525
Jowar White 215 315-415 310-418
Bajra 0,070 220-317 215-315
PULSES
Gram 0,330 350-0,556 385-0,580
Udid 0,250 0,650-0,876 0,604-0,861
Moong 0,200 0,980-1,221 0,980-1,215
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 050 263-310 265-310
Vaal Deshi 060 0,750-0,910 0,750-0,990
Choli 0,045 0,980-1,455 0,975-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,300-5,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,750 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 10,200-10,300 9,850-9,950