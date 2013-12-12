Dec. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Moong and Moong prices improved further due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,660 328-404 330-407
Wheat Tukda 00,790 324-485 326-513
Jowar White 280 310-410 315-415
Bajra 0,150 210-315 220-317
PULSES
Gram 0,385 365-0,571 350-0,556
Udid 0,300 0,600-0,870 0,650-0,876
Moong 0,125 0,875-1,212 0,980-1,221
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 045 265-315 263-310
Vaal Deshi 050 0,650-0,905 0,750-0,910
Choli 0,060 0,975-1,501 0,980-1,455
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,650-5,700 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,700-6,750
Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Basmati Best 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300