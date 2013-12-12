Dec. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong and Moong prices improved further due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,660 328-404 330-407 Wheat Tukda 00,790 324-485 326-513 Jowar White 280 310-410 315-415 Bajra 0,150 210-315 220-317 PULSES Gram 0,385 365-0,571 350-0,556 Udid 0,300 0,600-0,870 0,650-0,876 Moong 0,125 0,875-1,212 0,980-1,221 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 045 265-315 263-310 Vaal Deshi 050 0,650-0,905 0,750-0,910 Choli 0,060 0,975-1,501 0,980-1,455 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,700-6,750 Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Basmati Best 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300