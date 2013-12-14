Dec. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 326-400 327-401 Wheat Tukda 00,720 323-491 324-481 Jowar White 270 260-410 310-415 Bajra 0,150 210-310 205-315 PULSES Gram 0,305 360-0,589 350-0,580 Udid 0,205 0,675-0,880 0,712-0,848 Moong 0,125 0,950-1,146 0,800-1,250 Tuar 0,010 655-950 650-900 Maize 065 248-314 245-315 Vaal Deshi 060 0,670-0,925 0,665-0,985 Choli 0,070 0,925-1,425 0,900-1,480 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,650-2,700 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400