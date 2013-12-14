Dec. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices eased on lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,650 326-400 327-401
Wheat Tukda 00,720 323-491 324-481
Jowar White 270 260-410 310-415
Bajra 0,150 210-310 205-315
PULSES
Gram 0,305 360-0,589 350-0,580
Udid 0,205 0,675-0,880 0,712-0,848
Moong 0,125 0,950-1,146 0,800-1,250
Tuar 0,010 655-950 650-900
Maize 065 248-314 245-315
Vaal Deshi 060 0,670-0,925 0,665-0,985
Choli 0,070 0,925-1,425 0,900-1,480
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 2,775-2,825 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,650-2,700
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400