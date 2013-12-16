Dec. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,660 326-395 326-400 Wheat Tukda 00,725 324-450 323-491 Jowar White 380 280-415 260-410 Bajra 0,300 220-330 210-310 PULSES Gram 0,305 345-0,575 360-0,589 Udid 0,180 0,650-0,860 0,675-0,880 Moong 0,130 0,905-1,176 0,950-1,146 Tuar 0,008 630-950 655-950 Maize 060 252-315 248-314 Vaal Deshi 020 0,671-0,920 0,670-0,925 Choli 0,075 0,926-1,430 0,925-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,550-4,500 4,650-4,700 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400