Dec. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,660 326-395 326-400
Wheat Tukda 00,725 324-450 323-491
Jowar White 380 280-415 260-410
Bajra 0,300 220-330 210-310
PULSES
Gram 0,305 345-0,575 360-0,589
Udid 0,180 0,650-0,860 0,675-0,880
Moong 0,130 0,905-1,176 0,950-1,146
Tuar 0,008 630-950 655-950
Maize 060 252-315 248-314
Vaal Deshi 020 0,671-0,920 0,670-0,925
Choli 0,075 0,926-1,430 0,925-1,425
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 4,550-4,500 4,650-4,700
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400