Dec. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,665 325-393 326-395 Wheat Tukda 00,735 329-418 324-450 Jowar White 080 325-415 280-415 Bajra 0,155 290-315 220-330 PULSES Gram 0,201 351-0,581 345-0,575 Udid 0,200 0,650-0,868 0,650-0,860 Moong 0,200 0,950-1,268 0,905-1,176 Tuar 0,010 625-925 630-950 Maize 050 250-315 252-315 Vaal Deshi 030 0,525-0,775 0,671-0,920 Choli 0,030 0,925-1,505 0,926-1,430 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,550-4,600 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400