Dec. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,665 325-393 326-395
Wheat Tukda 00,735 329-418 324-450
Jowar White 080 325-415 280-415
Bajra 0,155 290-315 220-330
PULSES
Gram 0,201 351-0,581 345-0,575
Udid 0,200 0,650-0,868 0,650-0,860
Moong 0,200 0,950-1,268 0,905-1,176
Tuar 0,010 625-925 630-950
Maize 050 250-315 252-315
Vaal Deshi 030 0,525-0,775 0,671-0,920
Choli 0,030 0,925-1,505 0,926-1,430
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,700-1,710
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,550-4,600
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400