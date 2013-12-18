Dec. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,668 334-392 325-393 Wheat Tukda 00,740 380-422 329-418 Jowar White 245 315-410 325-415 Bajra 0,175 220-330 290-315 PULSES Gram 0,275 345-0,571 351-0,581 Udid 0,260 0,681-0,865 0,650-0,868 Moong 0,185 0,931-1,271 0,950-1,268 Tuar 0,008 650-875 625-925 Maize 055 245-315 250-315 Vaal Deshi 038 0,550-0,780 0,525-0,775 Choli 0,035 0,950-1,495 0,925-1,505 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400