Dec. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to increased supply.
* Tuar prices moved down on lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,625 320-380 322-390
Wheat Tukda 00,760 400-425 350-421
Jowar White 400 325-410 320-415
Bajra 0,260 220-320 212-320
PULSES
Gram 0,161 350-0,530 350-0,525
Udid 0,070 0,600-0,871 0,671-0,868
Moong 0,070 0,800-1,200 0,840-1,225
Tuar 0,175 750-802 650-875
Maize 040 250-315 250-310
Vaal Deshi 055 0,550-0,780 0,545-0,785
Choli 0,045 0,975-1,395 0,975-1,491
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400