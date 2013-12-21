Dec. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udud prices dropped due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,605 320-410 320-380 Wheat Tukda 00,725 401-450 400-425 Jowar White 325 329-425 325-410 Bajra 0,150 215-315 220-320 PULSES Gram 0,350 350-0,575 350-0,530 Udid 0,100 0,600-0,871 0,600-0,871 Moong 0,125 0,800-1,250 0,800-1,200 Tuar 0,000 000-000 750-802 Maize 030 215-310 250-315 Vaal Deshi 035 0,550-0,900 0,550-0,780 Choli 0,035 0,950-1,411 0,975-1,395 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400