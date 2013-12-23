Dec. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,480 328-395 320-410
Wheat Tukda 00,625 326-416 401-450
Jowar White 300 320-415 329-425
Bajra 0,205 221-320 215-315
PULSES
Gram 0,145 351-0,600 350-0,575
Udid 0,234 0,615-0,862 0,600-0,871
Moong 0,251 0,935-1,231 0,800-1,250
Tuar 0,000 000-000 750-802
Maize 030 256-315 215-310
Vaal Deshi 045 0,550-0,992 0,550-0,900
Choli 0,040 0,955-1,425 0,950-1,411
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400