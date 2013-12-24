Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Dec. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,490 330-401 328-395 Wheat Tukda 00,610 328-421 326-416 Jowar White 355 322-421 320-415 Bajra 0,150 220-315 221-320 PULSES Gram 0,235 360-0,602 351-0,600 Udid 0,234 0,654-0,876 0,615-0,862 Moong 0,213 0,900-1,243 0,935-1,231 Tuar 0,000 000-000 750-802 Maize 045 245-305 256-315 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,875 0,550-0,992 Choli 0,035 0,950-1,505 0,955-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.