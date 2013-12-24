Dec. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,490 330-401 328-395 Wheat Tukda 00,610 328-421 326-416 Jowar White 355 322-421 320-415 Bajra 0,150 220-315 221-320 PULSES Gram 0,235 360-0,602 351-0,600 Udid 0,234 0,654-0,876 0,615-0,862 Moong 0,213 0,900-1,243 0,935-1,231 Tuar 0,000 000-000 750-802 Maize 045 245-305 256-315 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,875 0,550-0,992 Choli 0,035 0,950-1,505 0,955-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400