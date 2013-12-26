Dec. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,390 324-395 330-401
Wheat Tukda 00,580 326-405 328-421
Jowar White 245 240-415 322-421
Bajra 0,050 210-305 220-315
PULSES
Gram 0,280 400-0,612 360-0,602
Udid 0,154 0,650-0,850 0,654-0,876
Moong 0,156 0,907-1,237 0,900-1,243
Tuar 0,000 000-000 750-802
Maize 028 240-300 245-305
Vaal Deshi 045 0,775-0,895 0,450-0,875
Choli 0,035 0,925-1,525 0,950-1,505
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400