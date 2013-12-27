Dec. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,380 328-395 324-395 Wheat Tukda 00,470 326-407 326-405 Jowar White 305 320-400 240-415 Bajra 0,150 220-330 210-305 PULSES Gram 0,215 405-0,601 400-0,612 Udid 0,181 0,660-0,832 0,650-0,850 Moong 0,311 0,980-1,275 0,907-1,237 Tuar 0,000 000-000 750-802 Maize 040 235-310 240-300 Vaal Deshi 035 0,575-0,880 0,775-0,895 Choli 0,040 0,875-1,441 0,925-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400