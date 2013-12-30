Dec. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,330 328-400 327-397
Wheat Tukda 00,480 325-411 325-406
Jowar White 330 325-397 330-395
Bajra 0,125 235-320 240-325
PULSES
Gram 0,225 405-0,601 409-0,575
Udid 0,135 0,550-0,855 0,654-0,845
Moong 0,345 0,981-1,271 0,971-1,251
Tuar 0,000 000-000 750-760
Maize 022 247-311 240-305
Vaal Deshi 035 0,475-0,859 0,450-0,850
Choli 0,040 0,850-1,435 0,880-1,425
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,950-4,000
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400