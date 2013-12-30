Dec. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,330 328-400 327-397 Wheat Tukda 00,480 325-411 325-406 Jowar White 330 325-397 330-395 Bajra 0,125 235-320 240-325 PULSES Gram 0,225 405-0,601 409-0,575 Udid 0,135 0,550-0,855 0,654-0,845 Moong 0,345 0,981-1,271 0,971-1,251 Tuar 0,000 000-000 750-760 Maize 022 247-311 240-305 Vaal Deshi 035 0,475-0,859 0,450-0,850 Choli 0,040 0,850-1,435 0,880-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,950-4,000 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400