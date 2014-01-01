Jan. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,380 325-390 327-395 Wheat Tukda 00,550 323-415 325-416 Jowar White 315 263-395 270-400 Bajra 0,145 235-310 240-315 PULSES Gram 0,138 410-0,620 405-0,605 Udid 0,060 0,550-0,820 0,630-0,831 Moong 0,244 0,850-1,315 0,951-1,241 Tuar 0,011 750-805 785-820 Maize 030 235-295 237-321 Vaal Deshi 035 0,460-0,875 0,450-0,880 Choli 0,035 0,875-1,435 0,855-1,480 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,650-5,700 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400