Jan. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices umproved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 330-388 325-390
Wheat Tukda 00,510 326-417 323-415
Jowar White 225 330-405 263-395
Bajra 0,135 220-331 235-310
PULSES
Gram 0,125 400-0,575 410-0,620
Udid 0,130 0,550-0,850 0,550-0,820
Moong 0,225 0,850-1,306 0,850-1,315
Tuar 0,005 735-801 750-805
Maize 035 245-313 235-295
Vaal Deshi 020 0,435-0,845 0,460-0,875
Choli 0,040 0,905-1,475 0,875-1,435
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400