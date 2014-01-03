Jan. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down on sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 328-390 330-388 Wheat Tukda 00,550 325-419 326-417 Jowar White 225 345-402 330-405 Bajra 0,145 215-310 220-331 PULSES Gram 0,211 400-0,630 400-0,575 Udid 0,160 0,465-0,846 0,550-0,850 Moong 0,214 0,900-1,333 0,850-1,306 Tuar 0,000 000-000 735-801 Maize 025 246-315 245-313 Vaal Deshi 015 0,465-0,830 0,435-0,845 Choli 0,020 0,950-1,505 0,905-1,475 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400