Jan. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,330 327-392 328-390
Wheat Tukda 00,525 324-421 325-419
Jowar White 350 335-405 345-402
Bajra 0,150 225-320 215-310
PULSES
Gram 0,265 400-0,642 400-0,630
Udid 0,120 0,510-0,858 0,465-0,846
Moong 0,250 1,000-1,378 0,900-1,333
Tuar 0,000 000-000 735-801
Maize 030 281-305 246-315
Vaal Deshi 029 0,475-0,825 0,465-0,830
Choli 0,033 0,885-1,495 0,950-1,505
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,520-1,530
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,800-5,850 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400