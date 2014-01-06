Jan. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,300 330-390 327-392 Wheat Tukda 00,510 326-422 324-421 Jowar White 225 330-410 335-405 Bajra 0,115 220-311 225-320 PULSES Gram 0,511 400-0,658 400-0,642 Udid 0,300 0,600-0,864 0,510-0,858 Moong 0,200 0,850-1,350 1,000-1,378 Tuar 0,000 000-000 735-801 Maize 035 280-310 281-305 Vaal Deshi 035 0,550-0,750 0,475-0,825 Choli 0,035 0,795-1,501 0,885-1,495 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400