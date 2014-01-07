Jan. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,330 333-392 330-390
Wheat Tukda 00,540 327-425 326-422
Jowar White 210 325-405 330-410
Bajra 0,150 215-320 220-311
PULSES
Gram 0,251 390-0,585 400-0,658
Udid 0,170 0,600-0,860 0,600-0,864
Moong 0,150 0,800-1,350 0,850-1,350
Tuar 0,000 000-000 735-801
Maize 025 275-301 280-310
Vaal Deshi 025 0,550-0,850 0,550-0,750
Choli 0,020 0,850-1,550 0,795-1,501
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400