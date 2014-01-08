Jan. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 335-398 333-392 Wheat Tukda 00,490 330-440 327-425 Jowar White 210 320-410 325-405 Bajra 0,085 215-315 215-320 PULSES Gram 0,260 405-0,660 390-0,585 Udid 0,125 0,600-0,871 0,600-0,860 Moong 0,250 0,800-1,351 0,800-1,350 Tuar 0,050 700-820 735-801 Maize 055 268-300 275-301 Vaal Deshi 055 0,575-0,845 0,550-0,850 Choli 0,035 1,250-1,501 0,850-1,550 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400