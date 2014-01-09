Jan. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Tuar prices eased on sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,270 333-397 335-398 Wheat Tukda 00,205 328-430 330-440 Jowar White 250 330-410 320-410 Bajra 0,075 220-320 215-315 PULSES Gram 0,255 411-0,618 405-0,660 Udid 0,400 0,590-0,871 0,600-0,871 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,350 0,800-1,351 Tuar 0,050 650-781 700-820 Maize 035 239-310 268-300 Vaal Deshi 035 0,580-0,855 0,575-0,845 Choli 0,045 1,075-1,520 1,250-1,501 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400