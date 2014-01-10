Jan. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,285 335-395 333-397
Wheat Tukda 00,465 330-415 328-430
Jowar White 270 335-410 330-410
Bajra 0,080 221-315 220-320
PULSES
Gram 0,190 390-0,625 411-0,618
Udid 0,100 0,600-0,871 0,590-0,871
Moong 0,105 0,825-1,351 0,800-1,350
Tuar 0,035 625-785 650-781
Maize 045 240-315 239-310
Vaal Deshi 030 0,550-0,825 0,580-0,855
Choli 0,040 0,700-1,475 1,075-1,520
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400