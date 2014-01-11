Jan. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 338-396 335-395 Wheat Tukda 00,470 332-421 330-415 Jowar White 260 280-415 335-410 Bajra 0,095 225-340 221-315 PULSES Gram 0,311 425-0,619 390-0,625 Udid 0,100 0,600-0,880 0,600-0,871 Moong 0,125 0,850-1,365 0,825-1,351 Tuar 0,010 580-810 625-785 Maize 010 240-320 240-315 Vaal Deshi 020 0,450-0,650 0,550-0,825 Choli 0,020 0,900-1,450 0,700-1,475 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400