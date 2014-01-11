Jan. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices moved up further due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 338-396 335-395
Wheat Tukda 00,470 332-421 330-415
Jowar White 260 280-415 335-410
Bajra 0,095 225-340 221-315
PULSES
Gram 0,311 425-0,619 390-0,625
Udid 0,100 0,600-0,880 0,600-0,871
Moong 0,125 0,850-1,365 0,825-1,351
Tuar 0,010 580-810 625-785
Maize 010 240-320 240-315
Vaal Deshi 020 0,450-0,650 0,550-0,825
Choli 0,020 0,900-1,450 0,700-1,475
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400