Jan. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,610 337-395 338-396 Wheat Tukda 00,950 331-422 332-421 Jowar White 220 275-410 280-415 Bajra 0,080 215-315 225-340 PULSES Gram 0,250 480-0,635 425-0,619 Udid 0,125 0,600-0,890 0,600-0,880 Moong 0,300 0,750-1,370 0,850-1,365 Tuar 0,030 585-805 580-810 Maize 020 235-313 240-320 Vaal Deshi 025 0,475-0,680 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,025 0,925-1,475 0,900-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400