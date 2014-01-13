Jan. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,610 337-395 338-396
Wheat Tukda 00,950 331-422 332-421
Jowar White 220 275-410 280-415
Bajra 0,080 215-315 225-340
PULSES
Gram 0,250 480-0,635 425-0,619
Udid 0,125 0,600-0,890 0,600-0,880
Moong 0,300 0,750-1,370 0,850-1,365
Tuar 0,030 585-805 580-810
Maize 020 235-313 240-320
Vaal Deshi 025 0,475-0,680 0,450-0,650
Choli 0,025 0,925-1,475 0,900-1,450
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 2,925-2,975 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400