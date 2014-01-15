Jan. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat rices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up on short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,300 337-395 337-395 Wheat Tukda 00,480 334-424 331-422 Jowar White 135 280-415 275-410 Bajra 0,055 215-310 215-315 PULSES Gram 0,275 415-0,631 480-0,635 Udid 0,147 0,590-0,860 0,600-0,890 Moong 0,125 0,970-1,400 0,750-1,370 Tuar 0,025 595-815 585-805 Maize 010 233-310 235-313 Vaal Deshi 033 0,480-0,850 0,475-0,680 Choli 0,035 0,850-1,552 0,925-1,475 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400