Jan. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved further due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 338-396 337-395
Wheat Tukda 00,485 335-422 334-424
Jowar White 135 275-410 280-415
Bajra 0,075 213-320 215-310
PULSES
Gram 0,360 425-0,630 415-0,631
Udid 0,150 0,600-0,900 0,590-0,860
Moong 0,100 0,850-1,425 0,970-1,400
Tuar 0,030 605-860 595-815
Maize 012 229-305 233-310
Vaal Deshi 039 0,460-0,855 0,480-0,850
Choli 0,040 0,875-1,550 0,850-1,552
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 2,975-3,000 2,925-2,975
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400