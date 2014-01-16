Jan. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 338-396 337-395 Wheat Tukda 00,485 335-422 334-424 Jowar White 135 275-410 280-415 Bajra 0,075 213-320 215-310 PULSES Gram 0,360 425-0,630 415-0,631 Udid 0,150 0,600-0,900 0,590-0,860 Moong 0,100 0,850-1,425 0,970-1,400 Tuar 0,030 605-860 595-815 Maize 012 229-305 233-310 Vaal Deshi 039 0,460-0,855 0,480-0,850 Choli 0,040 0,875-1,550 0,850-1,552 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 2,975-3,000 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400