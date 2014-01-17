Jan. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 333-398 338-396 Wheat Tukda 00,450 336-421 335-422 Jowar White 175 265-405 275-410 Bajra 0,065 215-318 213-320 PULSES Gram 0,000 000-0,000 425-0,630 Udid 0,075 0,600-0,900 0,600-0,900 Moong 0,090 0,900-1,425 0,850-1,425 Tuar 0,020 610-865 605-860 Maize 015 245-301 229-305 Vaal Deshi 045 0,525-0,860 0,460-0,855 Choli 0,045 0,900-1,500 0,875-1,550 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 2,975-3,000 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400