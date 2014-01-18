Jan. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices moved up due to short upply.
* Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,345 335-397 333-398
Wheat Tukda 00,455 333-427 336-421
Jowar White 125 260-410 265-405
Bajra 0,060 210-322 215-318
PULSES
Gram 0,460 415-0,616 425-0,630
Udid 0,151 0,632-0,840 0,600-0,900
Moong 0,075 1,100-1,450 0,900-1,425
Tuar 0,015 625-875 610-865
Maize 025 229-315 245-301
Vaal Deshi 040 0,510-0,825 0,525-0,860
Choli 0,033 0,925-1,510 0,900-1,500
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,250-4,300 4,350-4,400
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400