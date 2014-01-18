Jan. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices moved up due to short upply. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,345 335-397 333-398 Wheat Tukda 00,455 333-427 336-421 Jowar White 125 260-410 265-405 Bajra 0,060 210-322 215-318 PULSES Gram 0,460 415-0,616 425-0,630 Udid 0,151 0,632-0,840 0,600-0,900 Moong 0,075 1,100-1,450 0,900-1,425 Tuar 0,015 625-875 610-865 Maize 025 229-315 245-301 Vaal Deshi 040 0,510-0,825 0,525-0,860 Choli 0,033 0,925-1,510 0,900-1,500 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400