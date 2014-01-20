Jan. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong prices moved up due to buying support from mills. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 334-398 335-397 Wheat Tukda 00,465 331-425 333-427 Jowar White 135 280-400 260-410 Bajra 0,050 235-320 210-322 PULSES Gram 0,711 408-0,603 415-0,616 Udid 0,250 0,600-0,900 0,632-0,840 Moong 0,100 0,851-1,475 1,100-1,450 Tuar 0,030 550-885 625-875 Maize 015 230-325 229-315 Vaal Deshi 025 0,525-0,850 0,510-0,825 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,550 0,925-1,510 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,900-5,950 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400