Jan. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 324-395 334-398 Wheat Tukda 00,405 330-431 331-425 Jowar White 120 283-405 280-400 Bajra 0,068 230-315 235-320 PULSES Gram 0,340 422-0,604 408-0,603 Udid 0,158 0,686-0,861 0,600-0,900 Moong 0,128 0,711-1,519 0,851-1,475 Tuar 0,025 750-885 550-885 Maize 019 229-301 230-325 Vaal Deshi 033 0,550-0,850 0,525-0,850 Choli 0,035 0,895-1,600 0,950-1,550 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,685-1,695 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400