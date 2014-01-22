Jan. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,360 327-396 324-395 Wheat Tukda 00,440 335-440 330-431 Jowar White 160 270-410 283-405 Bajra 0,200 225-325 230-315 PULSES Gram 0,250 425-0,610 422-0,604 Udid 0,165 0,650-0,890 0,686-0,861 Moong 0,112 1,011-1,493 0,711-1,519 Tuar 0,131 770-880 750-885 Maize 025 230-305 229-301 Vaal Deshi 039 0,545-0,855 0,550-0,850 Choli 0,045 0,950-1,550 0,895-1,600 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,685-1,695 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400