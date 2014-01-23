Jan. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 326-390 327-396 Wheat Tukda 00,410 333-435 335-440 Jowar White 135 265-405 270-410 Bajra 0,150 222-320 225-325 PULSES Gram 0,325 425-0,578 425-0,610 Udid 0,136 0,599-0,850 0,650-0,890 Moong 0,150 0,850-1,450 1,011-1,493 Tuar 0,136 600-861 770-880 Maize 030 220-300 230-305 Vaal Deshi 042 0,530-0,765 0,545-0,855 Choli 0,034 0,915-1,575 0,950-1,550 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400