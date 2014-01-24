Jan. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,375 325-395 326-390
Wheat Tukda 00,415 336-432 333-435
Jowar White 115 260-440 265-405
Bajra 0,095 225-330 222-320
PULSES
Gram 0,475 425-0,609 425-0,578
Udid 0,110 0,740-0,869 0,599-0,850
Moong 0,156 0,907-1,237 0,850-1,450
Tuar 0,265 720-885 600-861
Maize 015 235-305 220-300
Vaal Deshi 025 0,550-0,875 0,530-0,765
Choli 0,025 0,950-1,585 0,915-1,575
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Udid 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400