Jan. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,375 325-395 326-390 Wheat Tukda 00,415 336-432 333-435 Jowar White 115 260-440 265-405 Bajra 0,095 225-330 222-320 PULSES Gram 0,475 425-0,609 425-0,578 Udid 0,110 0,740-0,869 0,599-0,850 Moong 0,156 0,907-1,237 0,850-1,450 Tuar 0,265 720-885 600-861 Maize 015 235-305 220-300 Vaal Deshi 025 0,550-0,875 0,530-0,765 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,585 0,915-1,575 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400