Jan. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices moved down further on restricted demand from mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,360 328-394 325-395 Wheat Tukda 00,430 325-430 336-432 Jowar White 115 255-440 260-440 Bajra 0,080 220-335 225-330 PULSES Gram 0,375 450-0,640 425-0,609 Udid 0,065 0,730-0,858 0,740-0,869 Moong 0,190 1,100-1,519 0,907-1,237 Tuar 0,235 675-850 720-885 Maize 017 228-301 235-305 Vaal Deshi 032 0,565-0,876 0,550-0,875 Choli 0,040 1,000-1,661 0,950-1,585 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400