Jan. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying support from mills. * Tuar prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Rice prices moved down on low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 327-393 327-395 Wheat Tukda 00,435 325-421 324-426 Jowar White 285 255-495 250-435 Bajra 0,080 210-325 215-330 PULSES Gram 0,651 456-0,649 450-0,675 Udid 0,090 0,730-0,840 0,711-0,855 Moong 0,270 0,988-1,482 1,186-1,442 Tuar 0,155 650-840 650-821 Maize 030 275-301 203-305 Vaal Deshi 075 0,650-0,855 0,625-0,850 Choli 0,045 1,010-1,605 1,005-1,650 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 7,200-7,250 6,900-6,950 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,000-7,050 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,350-4,400 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400