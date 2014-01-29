Jan. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 328-395 327-393
Wheat Tukda 00,430 325-422 325-421
Jowar White 262 280-485 255-495
Bajra 0,085 225-330 210-325
PULSES
Gram 0,425 455-0,635 456-0,649
Udid 0,080 0,705-0,781 0,730-0,840
Moong 0,118 0,950-1,488 0,988-1,482
Tuar 0,164 550-836 650-840
Maize 015 295-320 275-301
Vaal Deshi 035 0,750-0,895 0,650-0,855
Choli 0,020 1,125-1,650 1,010-1,605
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 7,400-7,450 7,200-7,250
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400