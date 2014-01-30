Jan. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Gram prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,380 329-397 328-395 Wheat Tukda 00,550 325-424 325-422 Jowar White 280 285-505 280-485 Bajra 0,078 220-325 225-330 PULSES Gram 0,741 450-0,600 455-0,635 Udid 0,060 0,650-0,864 0,705-0,781 Moong 0,130 1,010-1,392 0,950-1,488 Tuar 0,157 607-800 550-836 Maize 018 275-301 295-320 Vaal Deshi 065 0,755-0,900 0,750-0,895 Choli 0,033 1,095-1,560 1,125-1,650 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,300-6,400 Moong 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400