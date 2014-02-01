Jan. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmd up due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prics improved due to short supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,335 327-395 329-397 Wheat Tukda 00,487 322-425 325-424 Jowar White 290 287-510 285-505 Bajra 0,065 215-330 220-325 PULSES Gram 0,564 450-0,615 450-0,600 Udid 0,055 0,720-0,817 0,650-0,864 Moong 0,194 0,980-1,491 1,010-1,392 Tuar 0,233 650-819 607-800 Maize 015 229-300 275-301 Vaal Deshi 071 0,550-0,875 0,755-0,900 Choli 0,029 1,080-1,600 1,095-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,875-2,925 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,300-7,350 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400