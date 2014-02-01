Indian shares end at record closing highs
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
Jan. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmd up due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prics improved due to short supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,335 327-395 329-397 Wheat Tukda 00,487 322-425 325-424 Jowar White 290 287-510 285-505 Bajra 0,065 215-330 220-325 PULSES Gram 0,564 450-0,615 450-0,600 Udid 0,055 0,720-0,817 0,650-0,864 Moong 0,194 0,980-1,491 1,010-1,392 Tuar 0,233 650-819 607-800 Maize 015 229-300 275-301 Vaal Deshi 071 0,550-0,875 0,755-0,900 Choli 0,029 1,080-1,600 1,095-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,875-2,925 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,300-7,350 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
Apr 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --