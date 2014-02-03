Feb. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar prices eased due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,260 327-395 325-391 Wheat Tukda 00,350 325-426 324-427 Jowar White 290 300-515 288-505 Bajra 0,070 215-325 220-325 PULSES Gram 0,300 452-0,601 423-0,592 Udid 0,060 0,600-0,860 0,600-0,860 Moong 0,130 0,800-1,440 1,050-1,478 Tuar 0,550 650-836 650-840 Maize 015 229-297 225-295 Vaal Deshi 045 0,655-0,905 0,650-0,895 Choli 0,025 0,925-1,640 0,985-1,605 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,975 2,875-2,925 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400