Feb. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to increased arrivals from producing centers. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 321-389 327-395 Wheat Tukda 00,250 351-432 325-426 Jowar White 325 375-517 300-515 Bajra 0,097 220-330 215-325 PULSES Gram 0,200 425-0,589 452-0,601 Udid 0,100 0,650-0,848 0,600-0,860 Moong 0,130 0,840-1,440 0,800-1,440 Tuar 0,330 670-836 650-836 Maize 020 268-300 229-297 Vaal Deshi 030 0,650-0,890 0,655-0,905 Choli 0,030 0,970-1,650 0,925-1,640 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,875 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400