Feb. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to increased arrivals from
producing centers.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,150 321-389 327-395
Wheat Tukda 00,250 351-432 325-426
Jowar White 325 375-517 300-515
Bajra 0,097 220-330 215-325
PULSES
Gram 0,200 425-0,589 452-0,601
Udid 0,100 0,650-0,848 0,600-0,860
Moong 0,130 0,840-1,440 0,800-1,440
Tuar 0,330 670-836 650-836
Maize 020 268-300 229-297
Vaal Deshi 030 0,650-0,890 0,655-0,905
Choli 0,030 0,970-1,650 0,925-1,640
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 2,825-2,875 2,925-2,975
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400