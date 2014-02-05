Feb. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 321-381 321-389 Wheat Tukda 00,200 365-436 351-432 Jowar White 315 380-535 375-517 Bajra 0,065 228-320 220-330 PULSES Gram 0,410 415-0,643 425-0,589 Udid 0,080 0,630-0,836 0,650-0,848 Moong 0,196 1,080-1,451 0,840-1,440 Tuar 0,159 680-815 670-836 Maize 015 265-301 268-300 Vaal Deshi 035 0,655-0,885 0,650-0,890 Choli 0,043 0,980-1,605 0,970-1,650 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 2,000-2,050 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,875 2,825-2,875 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400