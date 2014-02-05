Feb. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from mills.
* Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,160 321-381 321-389
Wheat Tukda 00,200 365-436 351-432
Jowar White 315 380-535 375-517
Bajra 0,065 228-320 220-330
PULSES
Gram 0,410 415-0,643 425-0,589
Udid 0,080 0,630-0,836 0,650-0,848
Moong 0,196 1,080-1,451 0,840-1,440
Tuar 0,159 680-815 670-836
Maize 015 265-301 268-300
Vaal Deshi 035 0,655-0,885 0,650-0,890
Choli 0,043 0,980-1,605 0,970-1,650
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525
Jowar 2,000-2,050 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 2,825-2,875 2,825-2,875
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400