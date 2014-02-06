Feb. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Gram prices moved down due to increased arrivals.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,320 325-384 321-381
Wheat Tukda 00,340 335-426 365-436
Jowar White 330 385-540 380-535
Bajra 0,075 227-315 228-320
PULSES
Gram 0,510 450-0,646 415-0,643
Udid 0,200 0,650-0,860 0,630-0,836
Moong 0,269 0,880-1,450 1,080-1,451
Tuar 0,071 750-827 680-815
Maize 017 286-297 265-301
Vaal Deshi 045 0,680-0,890 0,655-0,885
Choli 0,034 1,195-1,612 0,980-1,605
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,505-1,510 1,515-1,525
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,825-2,875
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400