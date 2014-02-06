Feb. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,320 325-384 321-381 Wheat Tukda 00,340 335-426 365-436 Jowar White 330 385-540 380-535 Bajra 0,075 227-315 228-320 PULSES Gram 0,510 450-0,646 415-0,643 Udid 0,200 0,650-0,860 0,630-0,836 Moong 0,269 0,880-1,450 1,080-1,451 Tuar 0,071 750-827 680-815 Maize 017 286-297 265-301 Vaal Deshi 045 0,680-0,890 0,655-0,885 Choli 0,034 1,195-1,612 0,980-1,605 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,505-1,510 1,515-1,525 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,825-2,875 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400