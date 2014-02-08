Feb. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,330 324-385 325-384 Wheat Tukda 00,370 330-429 335-426 Jowar White 340 390-555 385-540 Bajra 0,095 225-320 227-315 PULSES Gram 0,295 411-0,614 450-0,646 Udid 0,210 0,657-0,869 0,650-0,860 Moong 0,146 0,812-1,551 0,880-1,450 Tuar 0,215 600-801 750-827 Maize 018 235-301 286-297 Vaal Deshi 035 0,670-0,895 0,680-0,890 Choli 0,020 1,080-1,605 1,195-1,612 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400