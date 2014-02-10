Feb. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,770 326-381 321-375 Wheat Tukda 00,650 324-410 335-430 Jowar White 370 385-563 383-560 Bajra 0,083 220-325 218-319 PULSES Gram 0,640 410-0,624 460-0,642 Udid 0,149 0,550-0,882 0,600-0,878 Moong 0,138 0,999-1,425 1,050-1,400 Tuar 0,300 750-835 700-831 Maize 015 228-313 230-295 Vaal Deshi 028 0,575-0,905 0,665-0,885 Choli 0,030 1,275-1,601 0,995-1,629 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400