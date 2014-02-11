Feb. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved on buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,625 331-390 326-381 Wheat Tukda 00,835 335-452 324-410 Jowar White 450 395-555 385-563 Bajra 0,083 220-325 220-325 PULSES Gram 0,650 421-0,606 410-0,624 Udid 0,034 0,580-0,748 0,550-0,882 Moong 0,096 0,850-1,458 0,999-1,425 Tuar 0,100 650-820 750-835 Maize 014 297-351 228-313 Vaal Deshi 035 0,560-0,895 0,575-0,905 Choli 0,025 1,350-1,650 1,275-1,601 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,500-1,505 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400