Feb. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved on thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,507 321-385 331-390 Wheat Tukda 00,496 341-436 335-452 Jowar White 444 385-560 395-555 Bajra 0,075 228-325 220-325 PULSES Gram 0,625 430-0,590 421-0,606 Udid 0,045 0,650-0,840 0,580-0,748 Moong 0,154 0,966-1,461 0,850-1,458 Tuar 0,100 725-835 650-820 Maize 018 280-330 297-351 Vaal Deshi 039 0,575-0,905 0,560-0,895 Choli 0,038 1,355-1,620 1,350-1,650 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400